This art exhibition in Hyderabad examines knowledge in all its forms and contexts

Exploring the omnipresence of knowledge and the way communities remember and regenerate information through everyday practices, Learning from the Ground brings together the work of four artists with varied practices. Rather than examining knowledge as a static entity, it is viewed as something lived, embodied, and renewed, while considering cultural and geographical contexts.

From waste plastic to wild grasses, four artists map living knowledge systems, climate anxieties and disappearing traditions in an immersive exhibition

Artist Dipankar Panging’s work is a journey of returning to his roots. With a practice grounded in weaving traditions, the Assam native works across textiles, installation and material transformation. “At the heart of this work is my engagement with community, traditional craft, material and the environment. I am particularly interested in exploring how traditional weaving, patterns and processes can be reimagined through contemporary materials and in response to the realities of the present,” he explains.