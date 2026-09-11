Why the thieves who stole Renoir’s masterpieces will struggle to make a penny

When a band of burglars broke into the Renoir Museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer, making off with prized masterpieces from Pierre-Auguste Renoir's final home, they may have imagined an opulent cinematic payday. Instead, following a heist where two canvases were hastily dropped in the garden and two—Portrait of Madame Colonna Romano and Young Woman at the Well—remain missing, the perpetrators face an inconvenient truth: famous art is virtually impossible to sell.

Why stolen Renoir masterpieces are impossible to sell

Mayor Bryan Masson estimated the stolen pieces at nine million euros, yet experts stress that their real-world value plummeted the moment they left the gallery walls. Unlike precious metals or sparkling jewellery, which can be discreetly dismantled or melted down, paintings cannot be chopped into parts without annihilating their worth.

“People always think that there is this kind of ‘Dr. No’ type from the James Bond movie,” explained Dutch art detective Arthur Brand. “But that’s Hollywood. In the real world, there are no collectors like that.” Arthur noted that high-profile artworks frequently end up “worth zero” outside museum security.