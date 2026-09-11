Turning red lights into stage lights: The acrobats transforming Nairobi’s traffic jams

As brake lights flare crimson across Nairobi’s bustling intersections, a young man draped in leopard print springs onto the asphalt. Flanked by troupe mates executing seamless backflips and juggling woven hats, 22-year-old Mohammed Nyale transforms Kenya’s notoriously sluggish commute into an impromptu stage. Before the signals switch back to green, the performers weave through idling cars to collect spare change or share mobile payment numbers.

Nairobi street acrobats bring circus flair to traffic

First emerging during the pandemic, street acrobats have become a familiar, colourful fixture of the capital’s daily rhythm. For coastal transplants like Mohammed, the pavement offers both an artistic outlet and a financial lifeline in a competitive job market. Gathered at dawn in an abandoned Kawangware field to rehearse stunts and share a brief prayer, the group works the morning rush until noon. A productive shift yields around six dollars per person, matching typical manual labour wages.

“I have always loved acrobatics since I started performing at 15 years old,” Mohammed explained, adding that daily tips cover essential rent. “It is what enables us to live in Nairobi because we moved here from quite far and no one is helping us to pay rent.”