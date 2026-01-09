Abish Mathew’s evolving comedy tour brings chaos and clowning to Hyderabad

Abish Mathew's Comedy Tour in Hyderabad: A Bold Blend of Chaos and Clowning

His long relationship with the spotlight now finds a new expression in Abish Mathew & His Many Talents Part 2, arriving in Hyderabad as part of an evolving tour. The show leans into stand-up, music, improv, storytelling — and something more unruly. “I feel like I’m a different person since the last special,” he admits. “Every time comedians finish a full special, they’re different and they want to explore something new.”

That exploration took him as far as Norway, where he briefly studied clowning. “The way you do stand-up is different, improv is different, clowning is different,” he explains. The result is a format that embraces participation over punchlines alone. “Not crowd work where I’m talking to them, but where the audience becomes participative.”

If Part 1 felt organised, Part 2 is braver. “The first part of this special was less fearless,” Abish says candidly. “This one has added the clowning element — bringing chaos. That impulsive laughter where you don’t know why you’re laughing, but you are.” It’s a risky territory, especially for sharp stand-up audiences hungry for “zingy one-liners,” but Abish leans into the tension. “I could say this second one is more fearless.”