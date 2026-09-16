Art Lovers have a lot of explore in Manchester. From beautiful sculptors on open roads to celebratory installations during festivals and parades to art galleries with permanent and rotating exhibitions, keep an art lover’s itinerary full throughout the year. If you are looking to create a custom itinerary for yourself, then here are five galleries that should definitely feature on your list.
Housed within a 200 years old building, the Manchester Art Gallery comprises more than 46000 artifacts. For those interested in British and European art, including fine art, decorative art and costume knowledge, this is the right gallery for them. One of the most coveted permanent collections is the pre-Raphaelite collection. That apart, they have regular interactive art programmes and temporary exhibitions which are equally worth attending. Open Tuesdays to Sundays (Mondays closed) at Mosley Street, Manchester
The gallery is housed within the Whitworth Park and was instituted in memory of industrialist Sir Joseph Whitworth. The gallery is a part of the University of Manchester and is home to over 60000 works of art, textiles and wallpapers. In 2026 fall, one can see exhibitions like Performing Trees, Beneath the Great Wave: Hokusai and Hiroshige and Entangles and Woven. The gallery’s highlight collections include besides its contemporary architecture itself, the textiles and Japanese woodblock prints. Open Tuesdays to Sundays (Mondays Closed) from 10 am – 5 pm (and 10 am – 8 pm on Thursdays only) at Oxford road, Manchester
This creative space and gallery was established in 1984 and over the next decades as elevated its status as a go to place for all emerging artists. While it has no permanent exhibitions or collection, it gives the much needed space for upcoming artists to put across their works to newer audiences. Currently, Supermedium by Kelan Andrews and Petra Szeman is on display till next year. The Manchester Fashion Week is also in progress till September 20. Open Wednesdays to Sundays between noon and 5.30 pm on at Hewitt Street. The gallery is also closed in between exhibitions, so it is best to check the official website before actually going there.
Situated right beside the University o Salford, the Salford Museum and Art Gallery is not only unfolds the beautiful history of the place but also provides space for creative minds to showcase their talent and creativity to develop in every visitor through interactive programs. Some of the most impressive collections include the Pilkington collection, the reconstructed Victorian street which gives a glimpse of 19th century Salford. Open from 11.30 am – 4 pm (Tuesdays to Sundays) at Salford.
The Lowry hosts the largest collection of L.S Lowry and is primarily famous for industrial paintings from the North West England. It was officially inaugurated by Late Queen Elizabeth II in 2000. The waterfront setting and the exquisite design by Michael Wilford is enough to attract visitors to the space. The permanent collection with over 400 objects in oils, pastels and watercolours gives an understanding of Lowry’s range of creativity. Open 11 am onwards Tuesdays to Sundays (Mondays closed) at Salford Quay.