5 art galleries in Manchester that you should not miss

The Lowry hosts the largest collection of L.S Lowry and is primarily famous for industrial paintings from the North West England. It was officially inaugurated by Late Queen Elizabeth II in 2000. The waterfront setting and the exquisite design by Michael Wilford is enough to attract visitors to the space. The permanent collection with over 400 objects in oils, pastels and watercolours gives an understanding of Lowry’s range of creativity. Open 11 am onwards Tuesdays to Sundays (Mondays closed) at Salford Quay.

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