Yayoi Kusama remembered with infinite dots in Amsterdam’s latest exhibition

Yellow tentacles adorned with rhythmic dots swirl through space, reflecting off mirrors and blurring boundaries at Amsterdam’s Stedelijk Museum. This mesmerising installation is the beating heart of a new exhibition honouring the late Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Yayoi Kusama posthumous exhibition opens in Amsterdam

Originally planned as a career retrospective, the show evolved into a posthumous celebration following Yayoi’s death on 14 August at the age of 97. The tribute begins before visitors even cross the threshold; the artist's signature polka dots cascade across the museum’s facade and wrap around trees lining the adjacent Museum Square.

“We heard about her passing,” exhibition curator Leontine Coelewij explained. “We decided to make it really a tribute. A tribute to her life. Tribute to her work, so that everybody can see what she is ... to us. So many wonderful works.”

Inside, immersive displays include a monumental fibre-reinforced plastic pumpkin drenched in black dots. Painting these repetitive patterns was a method for the visionary creative to process childhood hallucinations.