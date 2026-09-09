All about the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art by George Lucas and his wife Mellody

Beyond the interiors, one should take a moment to really notice the museum itself. Built by Chinese architect Ma Yansong, the building structure is anything in between a space ship or a tree with a large canopy, both of which signify the creative and artistic mind of Lucas that has always been futuristic. The museum also has a huge park to walk around with sculptures spread across, a research library, and a restaurant. In fact, it clearly sorts your day out plan like no other.

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