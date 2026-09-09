All about the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art by George Lucas and his wife Mellody

A movie is not just about the actors or the brilliant CGI effects or the music. Sometimes, the props themselves become the central character without which an appealing visual narrative is impossible to tell. Just like in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, the motel was a character or in Jaws, the mechanical Great White Shark could be given the Best Actor award; similarly, props and objects help build the narrative of a film. This is the central crux of the new Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles. Founded by George Lucas and his wife Mellody Hobson, the museum is ready for its grand opening for the general public from September 22.
Built on One Lucas Plaza, the museum is a massive 300,000 sq ft marvel in Los Angeles with an expected 30-35 number of galleries in total. The project cost is estimated to be almost 1 to 1.5 billion dollars with around 1300 works on display during the opening. Built over a 13-acre site and designed by architect Ma Yansong, the Museum is expected to soon rise to one of the most coveted cultural landmarks in Los Angeles.
Out of the many galleries that adorn its halls, one of the most important preludes to what’s in store for the audience inside is The History of Narrative Art: Heroes, Myths, The Sacred. This gallery is all about how humans have used art to communicate throughout time. Since some of the original items cannot be physically moved to Los Angeles, realistic replicas have been used. Some items in the gallery include the Altamira cave painting, the Sistine chapel ceiling, etc. when it comes to George Lucas, one cannot leave out Star Wars. While this is not an exclusive Star Wars museum, one gallery is definitely dedicated to it showcasing concept art, models, props, costumes, vehicles and more.
The Norman Rockwell gallery is an example of the kind of work that needs more recognition according to Lucas. The museum also hosts the works of major artists like Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera along with an entire gallery dedicated to the most popular manga illustrations. It also hosts a mural gallery and never-before-seen works from the Banksy archive.
Beyond the interiors, one should take a moment to really notice the museum itself. Built by Chinese architect Ma Yansong, the building structure is anything in between a space ship or a tree with a large canopy, both of which signify the creative and artistic mind of Lucas that has always been futuristic. The museum also has a huge park to walk around with sculptures spread across, a research library, and a restaurant. In fact, it clearly sorts your day out plan like no other.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.