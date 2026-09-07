Ghosts will take over Yorkshire in broad daylight from September to November. Here’s what you need to know

One of the most attractive events to look forward to when in York is ghost spotting. The Ghosts in the Gardens brings around 70 ghost sculptures spread across almost 30+ locations between September 19 and November 1 (this year). Visitors will be given clues, signals or maps to hunt down these sculptures across sites like Museum Gardens, Clifford’s Tower, Barley Hall, York Castle Museum, Merchant Adventurer’s Hall and York Railway station. These ghostly sculptures are made with mesh wires and represent persons, creatures or instances connected to the ghostly accounts and tales emerging from York. While several crowd favourites from the past years return to the display, 10 new ones will be added this year to sustain interest in the activity.

An interesting point to note is that not all sculptures are ‘ghosts’ some are inspired by real people and culture of York who return as ‘ghosts’ to reveal the tradition and culture of the town to newer generations. For instance the figure of the Stone Mason is directly reflective of the stonework, construction and medieval architecture York is famous for. The Medieval Archer is a remnant of the military history of the place while the Roman Soldier brings back stories from the lost pages of Roman Eboracum, the settlement which predated York. This year a special focus will be on Vikings where their history and legends will be narrated during the display.