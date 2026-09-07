Ghosts will take over Yorkshire in broad daylight from September to November. Here’s what you need to know

Even before the familiar ‘ This is Halloween’ soundtrack starts taking over your playlist, Yorkshire (York), United Kingdom, comes alive with ghosts …in broad daylight! If you are travelling to York this year, especially between September and November then do not miss out on this free attraction. According to British legend and folklore, York is noted to be one of the most happening places when it comes to ghostly accounts and thus, every year Ghosts in the Gardens appear all across the township.
One of the most attractive events to look forward to when in York is ghost spotting. The Ghosts in the Gardens brings around 70 ghost sculptures spread across almost 30+ locations between September 19 and November 1 (this year). Visitors will be given clues, signals or maps to hunt down these sculptures across sites like Museum Gardens, Clifford’s Tower, Barley Hall, York Castle Museum, Merchant Adventurer’s Hall and York Railway station. These ghostly sculptures are made with mesh wires and represent persons, creatures or instances connected to the ghostly accounts and tales emerging from York. While several crowd favourites from the past years return to the display, 10 new ones will be added this year to sustain interest in the activity.
An interesting point to note is that not all sculptures are ‘ghosts’ some are inspired by real people and culture of York who return as ‘ghosts’ to reveal the tradition and culture of the town to newer generations. For instance the figure of the Stone Mason is directly reflective of the stonework, construction and medieval architecture York is famous for. The Medieval Archer is a remnant of the military history of the place while the Roman Soldier brings back stories from the lost pages of Roman Eboracum, the settlement which predated York. This year a special focus will be on Vikings where their history and legends will be narrated during the display.
The most exciting part of this annual display comes right after Halloween, when from November 4 to 8, they will be assembled at the York Museum Gardens for a special sight – Ghosts After Dark. This experience is ticketed and will include smoke, sound, lights, and live narration to catch your attention. Apart from the ghost sights one can also take a quick tour of the King’s Manor Courtyard and Library Lawn after sunset (activities which are normally restricted) along with a night market to entertain people.
Check the official website and / or cultural trail sites for more information on the Ghosts in the Gardens.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.