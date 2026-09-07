How to make the most of vintage sales in the United Kingdom?

Differentiate between ‘old looking’ and vintage: While vintage is a term synonymously used to denote old things, it is actually not so. One can easily take a look at the kind of buttons, fabric, stitches, labels, country and dates of manufacture and identify if the item is simply old or genuinely vintage.

Know your size: This is particularly applicable if you are going for a thrift sale or a clothes sale. Garment size is not uniform all over. Thus, measure yourself well so that you know what size is appropriate when you are purchasing a garment. Alternatively, you may also do a trial. But it is recommended that you give it a good wash before actually wearing it, if you do make the purchase.

Go early to spot the best: Reach the venue within the first 2 hours of its opening so that you can spot the best items on display. However, do not start picking up things the moment you see them. Always take a full round of the stalls and have an idea of what’s available. You can always come back to any item that caught your eyes later.

Inspect what you want to buy: Remember this is a vintage sale with no option of return or exchange. That is why the onus of inspecting every item before making the actual purchase is on you. For clothes check for stains, open stitches, discolouration, missing buttons, broken zips and more. For bags check the stitching, lining, handles, fabric, for home décor items check for chips and cracks. When in doubt feel free to ask the seller questions about the items or its history.