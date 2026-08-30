Want to experience the beauty of Switzerland at half the price? Head to Kyrgyzstan

For those whose travel wish list includes snow-tipped mountains, pristine alpine lakes, and awe-inspiring mountain passes, avoid the high-priced Swiss Alps and opt for Kyrgyzstan instead. This spectacular country, nestled in the heart of Central Asia, offers all of these amazing sights at affordable prices.

Why is Kyrgyzstan the ultimate budget alternative to Switzerland?

For those looking for the magnificence of mountains, there is no need to look any further than the Tian Shan. But the cost of living in the area is very affordable. The total cost of a 10-day tour would be about ₹40,000 to ₹70,000 per individual.