Want to experience the beauty of Switzerland at half the price? Head to Kyrgyzstan

For those whose travel wish list includes snow-tipped mountains, pristine alpine lakes, and awe-inspiring mountain passes, avoid the high-priced Swiss Alps and opt for Kyrgyzstan instead. This spectacular country, nestled in the heart of Central Asia, offers all of these amazing sights at affordable prices.
For those looking for the magnificence of mountains, there is no need to look any further than the Tian Shan. But the cost of living in the area is very affordable. The total cost of a 10-day tour would be about ₹40,000 to ₹70,000 per individual.
To fly to Kyrgyzstan from India, there must be at least one stopover. The usual flight takes you from Delhi to Bishkek through Almaty within 8 to 10 hours. Another choice would be flights to Istanbul and then take a flight to this nomadic land. Flights cost between ₹28,000 and ₹50,000 per person for a round trip.
Requirements for the visa are really easy. Passport holders from India can get an e-visa for 30 days for a single entry through the government website for only $50. The application process is very fast and only takes 3 to 5 working days. You will need a scan of your passport, a recent photograph, and also a hotel reservation confirmation. Tourists travelling in licensed groups can enter visa-free.
Options start from comfy hostels in the city of Bishkek (₹400 to ₹600 per night) up to comfy Airbnb rentals in the city (₹1,500 to ₹2,000 per night). In the highlands, family-run guesthouses near Lake Issyk-Kul cost around ₹1,000 to ₹1,500 with three meals a day. Yurt campsites in the highlands by Song Kul Lake cost ₹1,500–₹2,500 per night, offering full board, stargazing, and genuine nomadic hospitality.
You can start the trip from Bishkek, which includes such attractions as Ala-Too Square and Osh Bazaar. Only 40 km away is Ala Archa National Park, where you may enjoy hiking to Ak-Sai Waterfall. To the east, there is Issyk-Kul Lake, which is the second largest alpine lake in the world. At the southern shore, one can see Jeti-Oguz canyon and take part in the Golden Eagle Hunting Festival in Bokonbaevo village. You can also go trekking and make a 3-day hike to Ala-Kul Lake in Karakol for ₹3,000–₹4,000 per day.
Perfect weather conditions are experienced from June to September when the high mountain passes get cleared, flowers flourish, and the summer yurts become available for visitors. July and August come with comfortable weather, with temperatures between 25°C to 30°C in the valleys.
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