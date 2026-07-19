Fulidhoo: The Maldives island where you don’t need a luxury resort to find paradise

Planning a Maldives escape without breaking the bank? Head to Fulidhoo, a small island found in the Vaavu Atoll that provides a true taste of an undiscovered tropical paradise. The island boasts bright blue waters, pristine white beaches, stingrays, and sharks swimming close to the shoreline, giving tourists a unique Maldives experience without the hefty price tag. This tiny island is a great option for those seeking a more authentic vacation experience.

Fulidhoo travel guide: Discover Maldives’ wildest island escape

The highlight of the island is the amazing marine life. The stingrays come closer to the docks, nurse sharks tend to get close to the shore, and colourful fishes can be seen every day. It is advised to see these animals early in the morning, before 10, or late in the evening when fishermen feed them. Swimming is perfectly safe in the surrounding waters. Most of the sharks found in the area are harmless nurse sharks. But reef sharks normally stay away from swimmers.