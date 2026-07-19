Fulidhoo: The Maldives island where you don’t need a luxury resort to find paradise

Planning a Maldives escape without breaking the bank? Head to Fulidhoo, a small island found in the Vaavu Atoll that provides a true taste of an undiscovered tropical paradise. The island boasts bright blue waters, pristine white beaches, stingrays, and sharks swimming close to the shoreline, giving tourists a unique Maldives experience without the hefty price tag. This tiny island is a great option for those seeking a more authentic vacation experience.
The highlight of the island is the amazing marine life. The stingrays come closer to the docks, nurse sharks tend to get close to the shore, and colourful fishes can be seen every day. It is advised to see these animals early in the morning, before 10, or late in the evening when fishermen feed them. Swimming is perfectly safe in the surrounding waters. Most of the sharks found in the area are harmless nurse sharks. But reef sharks normally stay away from swimmers.
The island of Fulidhoo is quite small. Transport by car or motorcycle doesn't exist, allowing people to walk everywhere. One can stroll through sand paths, visit a mosque, see local games, listen to local music, and dance.
Getting to Fulidhoo from Malé or Maafushi is easy. The least expensive way would be through the public ferry that costs about 53 MVR (Maldivian Rufiyaa). It takes about 3 hours and 20 minutes. There are ferries available from Malé on Sunday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 10 AM onwards.
There’s also a faster option available; the speedboat ride will take you an hour and cost Rs 4000 or even more. Usually, hotels can provide you with the tickets to the speedboat. But it's better to book your ticket in advance. The ideal time to visit is November-April as there’s no rainfall at this time. But if you want to save money and go without crowds, the best time to visit is May-Oct.
Popular food outlets in the locality include those that provide authentic Maldivian delicacies such as Mas Huni, which consists of tuna, coconut, lime, onion, and roti, as well as Kottu and fresh fish items. Dream Hut is an excellent local restaurant, whereas other alternatives include Café de Orzo and Shells. Local restaurants provide affordable meals, while small grocery shops sell snacks, drinks, bread, and basic supplies
There are no ATMs on the island. So it is necessary to have enough cash for the stay. Budget travellers can expect hotels from around 4,000 per night, often including breakfast. Meals range from Rs. 200 to 1200.
Things to do beyond the beach
Fulidhoo Island is ideal for those tourists who love nature and the simplicity of living on an island. The snorkelling activities can take visitors to various locations where they will encounter turtles, manta rays, and many other sea creatures. The snorkelling tours usually cost 5,000 per person.
Beach swings under the shade of palms provide a peaceful place to take pictures, and morning and evening walks give spectacular views. In the area of Bikini Beach, visitors can enjoy swimming wearing normal beach attire, while other parts of the island require respectful clothing due to local customs.
Living in Fulidhoo is inexpensive and easy as well since the island is small in size. Therefore, almost all hotels are near the beach. The cheapest accommodation is in guesthouses that have breakfast and WiFi included. The middle-price-range accommodation provides the comfort of family-style hospitality along with tours and other amenities such as camera rental.
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