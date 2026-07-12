Why some Indian temples have erotic sculptures: Debunking the myths, beyond the obvious explanation

What art historians actually argue about

The most influential modern scholar on this subject is art historian Dr Devangana Desai. Her central argument is that many of these sculptures operate through sandhya-bhasha — a twilight or coded language also found in Tantric texts and poetry. Devangana’s reading treats the apparently sensual imagery not as literal depiction. What looks explicit on the surface encodes philosophical or ritual meaning for those who knew how to read it, much like word-play in Sanskrit court poetry of the same period.

A separate and fairly well-supported theory holds that this imagery served an apotropaic function — meaning it was meant to protect, not titillate. Junctions, corners, and structurally sensitive points of a temple were considered vulnerable to misfortune, lightning, or the evil eye, and auspicious or startling imagery placed there was thought to ward it off. Under this reading, the sculptures function closer to a talisman or a yantra than to erotica. This idea shows up across temple architecture in India well beyond Khajuraho and Konark, wherever such imagery is used as boundary-marking rather than narrative art.

Temples of this era, built in the Nagara style, follow a deliberate spatial logic. River goddesses greet you at the entrance; mithuna figures, celestial dancers, and guardian deities occupy the outer walls and the mandapa (assembly hall). But the inner sanctum called the garbhagriha, where the deity actually resides is austere and undecorated.

You’ll hear this one from almost every guide at Khajuraho: young men living as celibate students (brahmacharis) supposedly studied these carvings to prepare for married life before entering the householder stage. It’s a story which circulates constantly, but most specialists consider it folklore with little textual evidence to back it up.