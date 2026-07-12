Why some Indian temples have erotic sculptures: Debunking the myths, beyond the obvious explanation

If you’ve ever seen a photo of Khajuraho or the Konark Sun Temple, you’ve probably heard the same three explanations on loop: it’s about the Kama Sutra, it’s about ‘ancient Indians being open about sex’, or it’s some vague nod to tantra. All three aren’t exactly wrong — but they’re incomplete, and they’ve flattened a genuinely complex piece of art history into a punchline. Here’s what’s actually going on, and why the popular version of the story deserves a second look.
At Khajuraho, erotic figures (called mithunas, literally couples) make up a small fraction of the total sculptural program — commonly estimated at well under a tenth of it. Walk the walls of the Kandariya Mahadeva or Lakshmana temples and you’ll find far more dancers, musicians, warriors, mythical animals, river goddesses, ascetics, and scenes of ordinary court life than anything sexual. The erotic panels get all the tourist-brochure attention because they’re startling. It’s also worth noting that erotic sculpture isn’t unique to Khajuraho or even to Hinduism. Similar imagery appears on Jain and Buddhist structures of the same era across the region, which undercuts the idea that it reflects one religion’s particular attitude toward sex.
Much of what gets sold to tourists as scandalous is actually stylised, symbolic, or simply misread. Some panels that look like sexual acts at first glance are actually wrestling or combat scenes; guides and casual visitors have long mistaken figures locked in athletic contest for something else entirely. The ‘shock value’ tourism industry around Khajuraho has done more to distort the sculptures’ meaning than the sculptures themselves ever did.
Most explainer articles stop at two ideas, and they’re worth knowing because they’re genuinely part of the picture:
Kama as a legitimate life goal. Classical Hindu thought recognises four aims of human life (purusharthas): dharma, artha, kama, and moksha. Desire isn’t the enemy of spirituality here — it’s one thread in a fully lived life.
Tantra. The Chandela dynasty, which built Khajuraho between roughly 950 and 1050 CE, ruled during a period when Tantric traditions were culturally influential. In Tantric thought, the union of masculine and feminine principles symbolises cosmic creation itself.
Both are real and well-documented. But they’re also the version of the story that gets recycled in every travel blog without much digging. The more interesting material lies underneath.
The most influential modern scholar on this subject is art historian Dr Devangana Desai. Her central argument is that many of these sculptures operate through sandhya-bhasha — a twilight or coded language also found in Tantric texts and poetry. Devangana’s reading treats the apparently sensual imagery not as literal depiction. What looks explicit on the surface encodes philosophical or ritual meaning for those who knew how to read it, much like word-play in Sanskrit court poetry of the same period.
A separate and fairly well-supported theory holds that this imagery served an apotropaic function — meaning it was meant to protect, not titillate. Junctions, corners, and structurally sensitive points of a temple were considered vulnerable to misfortune, lightning, or the evil eye, and auspicious or startling imagery placed there was thought to ward it off. Under this reading, the sculptures function closer to a talisman or a yantra than to erotica. This idea shows up across temple architecture in India well beyond Khajuraho and Konark, wherever such imagery is used as boundary-marking rather than narrative art.
Temples of this era, built in the Nagara style, follow a deliberate spatial logic. River goddesses greet you at the entrance; mithuna figures, celestial dancers, and guardian deities occupy the outer walls and the mandapa (assembly hall). But the inner sanctum called the garbhagriha, where the deity actually resides is austere and undecorated.
You’ll hear this one from almost every guide at Khajuraho: young men living as celibate students (brahmacharis) supposedly studied these carvings to prepare for married life before entering the householder stage. It’s a story which circulates constantly, but most specialists consider it folklore with little textual evidence to back it up.
These sculptures were philosophical statements, coded esoteric texts, protective symbols, architectural signposts, and political messaging, all at once, on the same stone. The flattened tourist-brochure version "ancient Indians loved sex, the end" isn’t false so much as it’s the least interesting explanation available — a reduction of a genuinely sophisticated visual language into a single punchline.
The next time someone tells you these carvings are just ‘ancient erotica’, you'll have a better answer: they’re a coded philosophical text, a protective charm, and an architectural map. That only became a problem a few centuries later, when someone else decided to be embarrassed on their behalf.
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