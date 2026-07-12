The secret ingredient that makes Tanjore paintings shine

Tanjore paintings have a unique charm that is evident from the brilliance and raised surface of the art. What gives these paintings a unique appearance is the genuine gold leaf. While metal paint or imitation leaf can be used, but it can't emit the same kind of glow. Genuine gold leaf requires hand application on a raised surface, which gives it an illustrious 3D appearance.

Why is real gold leaf the heart of Tanjore paintings?

Gold leaf application comes into play after artisans emboss relief patterns on a surface, which has a mixture of limestone and chalk powder with natural adhesive materials like Arabic gum. After it dries out, sheets of gold leaf are applied onto the embossed patterns in a very thin form. Finally, the gold is hammered down and polished. Tanjore paintings need a lot of patience, accuracy and experience. Each crown, decoration, arch and jewel is polished manually, which makes every picture one-of-a-kind.