The secret ingredient that makes Tanjore paintings shine

Tanjore paintings have a unique charm that is evident from the brilliance and raised surface of the art. What gives these paintings a unique appearance is the genuine gold leaf. While metal paint or imitation leaf can be used, but it can't emit the same kind of glow. Genuine gold leaf requires hand application on a raised surface, which gives it an illustrious 3D appearance.
Gold leaf application comes into play after artisans emboss relief patterns on a surface, which has a mixture of limestone and chalk powder with natural adhesive materials like Arabic gum. After it dries out, sheets of gold leaf are applied onto the embossed patterns in a very thin form. Finally, the gold is hammered down and polished. Tanjore paintings need a lot of patience, accuracy and experience. Each crown, decoration, arch and jewel is polished manually, which makes every picture one-of-a-kind.
Pure gold leaves are not solely used for embellishment purposes. In Indian culture, gold represents purity, prosperity and divinity. Therefore, it was used in the Tanjore paintings, which portray gods worshipped in ancient Indian temples.
The reflecting surface of the gold attracts light at different angles, thus creating an aura of light around the central figure. The effect helps add spirituality to the piece of art and also brings more attention to the deity.
Built to last for generations
Tanjore painting is cherished as an heirloom because of the long-lasting nature of the gold leaf. Gold is a metal that cannot corrode, wear out, or change colour. Gold paintings that are many centuries old still maintain their beauty and brilliance. It is another reason why the genuine Tanjore painting is valued very much by collectors.
The true mark of authenticity
In modern times, gold leaves used in Tanjore paintings are frequently replaced by metallic paints or synthetic foils. Although the materials might look alike initially, they do not have the same lasting qualities and spiritual significance.
These traditional artists still maintain the intricate art form using wood, cloth, natural colours, lime paste, and gold leaves. They make sure that the rich traditions associated with Tanjore paintings live on through every piece of artwork.
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