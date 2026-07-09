Beyond the day’s catch: This new Chennai exhibition explores coastal life in various perspectives

Mention a fishing village and most people picture boats bobbing in the sea or fishermen hauling in heavy nets. But life along the coast is made up of far more than the day’s catch. Those moments become the focus of Sunrise to Sunset, the latest exhibition by Soul Artist Collective, featuring works by Hari Das, Harini Kumar, and Shaiba Rajesh.
Shaiba’s contribution shines a light on women whose work often remains invisible despite sustaining the fishing economy. “I’ve tried to honour the quiet strength of the women whose lives are deeply connected to the sea. It is more about their silent labour and how they take part in the daily activities,” she says.
Hari takes a different route altogether. As someone known for documenting heritage architecture, he found himself fascinated by the way sunlight transformed the coast over the course of a single day. “I’m more drawn towards capturing the light and colour, with the sea as the backdrop. If you sit on a beach from morning till evening, you see so many activities happening in the foreground while the seascape changes behind.”
Harini injects another visual rhythm into the exhibition. Her cubist compositions fragment harbours, fishing villages and boats into dynamic forms, allowing viewers to experience the landscape emotionally rather than literally. “Mine has to do with fishing, the harbour, shore activities and the village itself. It is not regular style: it’s cubism along with expressionism. I’ve used bold colours and different shades to express certain emotions.”
Despite their contrasting styles, all three artists return to the same idea: the coast is alive with stories, and vibrancy!”
Open to all. From July 9-11. 11 am to 7 pm. At Artworld, Sarla’s International, Teynampet.
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