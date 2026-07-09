Beyond the day’s catch: This new Chennai exhibition explores coastal life in various perspectives

Harini injects another visual rhythm into the exhibition. Her cubist compositions fragment harbours, fishing villages and boats into dynamic forms, allowing viewers to experience the landscape emotionally rather than literally. “Mine has to do with fishing, the harbour, shore activities and the village itself. It is not regular style: it’s cubism along with expressionism. I’ve used bold colours and different shades to express certain emotions.”

Despite their contrasting styles, all three artists return to the same idea: the coast is alive with stories, and vibrancy!”

Open to all. From July 9-11. 11 am to 7 pm. At Artworld, Sarla’s International, Teynampet.

Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com

X: @Appurvaa_