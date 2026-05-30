This Chennai exhibition challenges where we look for masterpieces

The exhibition is organised around familiar themes including environment, migration, and abstraction. That’s rather the point. “All over the world, problems tend to be the same. And at the same time, artists all over are also reflecting on the same kind of abstract art. How we see this from our end of the world — that’s the question,” Liliam says.

Liliam, however, doesn’t romanticise the problem. Asked about the scarcity of Latin American and African art in India, she is refreshingly direct. “It’s not a lack of will,” she says. “It’s a lack of economical capacity to do what you want to do. When you don’t have the infrastructure to bring an exhibition, it doesn’t happen.”

Among the artists featured are Luis Camnitzer, the Argentine-Uruguayan conceptual artist; René Francisco Rodríguez, known for his examination of Cuban social structures; Graciela Iturbide, one of Mexico’s most revered photographers; and Valente Malangatana Ngwenya of Mozambique, whose dense, vibrant work carries the struggle for independence into every line.

Entry with museum tickets. On till June 15. 10 am – 6 pm. Closed on Tuesdays. At Varija Gallery, DakshinaChitra Heritage Museum, ECR.