Zehra Marikar paints the quiet discomfort of the public eye in her latest Chennai exhibition

That shock became material. The female body, familial dynamics, the pressures that accumulate around being a woman in public —these are the things Zehra has been painting ever since she decided to take art seriously. Her first exhibition came at 17 in Chennai. She saw how people responded to her work, and it confirmed that this was how she communicated best.

After Singapore—which she found too rigid—she made her way to the University of Arts London, where she spent three years developing the figurative, emotionally charged style she works in now.

She’s been back in Chennai for a few months now, and the return has brought its own material. There’s a particular discomfort she’s been sitting with since coming home —the sense of being looked at in a way that assigns you a meaning you haven’t chosen. “I’m trying to really extract that idea of women as harbingers of bad luck. You almost feel like every time you leave the house, you’re looked at like you’re a siren to lure men in. When honestly, you’re just going on about your day.”