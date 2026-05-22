Ashvita’s retrieves the overlooked genius of R Varadarajan

A certain grief belongs to art history and art history alone: the grief of realising, too late, that someone extraordinary was working quietly in the same city, in the same era, and that the world simply did not look hard enough. R Varadarajan, born in Tamil Nadu in 1935, who studied under KCS Paniker, who exhibited at the 1961 Paris Biennale and the 1964 International Graphic Art Exhibition in Poland, whose works sit in the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi, is that kind of artist. He passed in 2019. And most of us, truthfully, had no idea.

Chennai finally looks at the quiet brilliance of R Varadarajan

Ashvita's is trying to fix that. Vessels of Vulnerability, a new exhibition featuring Varadarajan's drawings, is not merely a show. It is a retrieval. And walking into it, you get the distinct sense that these works have been waiting.

Curator Rithik Pramod, who came to Ashvita's in 2024 from an archaeology background, describes the experience of working through the archive with disarming honesty. He wasn't an art historian arriving with a thesis. He was someone learning through proximity, through time spent close to work that quietly expanded the longer he stayed with it. "What genuinely surprised me," he says, "was realising how little the general public seemed to know about him, despite the emotional depth and significance of his practice. The longer I worked with the archive, the more I understood how important his contribution was, not just to the Madras Art Movement, but to Indian modernism more broadly. That realisation stayed with me personally."