In an emotional win, East Bengal ends trophy drought with first ISL victory

It was an emotional moment at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan after the final whistle blew following the title deciding match between East Bengal and Inter Kashi on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

East Bengal were crowned ISL champions in their maiden triumph in the football league, ending a 22-year trophy drought. Fans, who had rushed into the pitch to witness history and see their team lift the trophy were not just joyous but emotional, crying tears of joy.

East Bengal beat Inter Kashi to lift ISL trophy, ending 22-year wait for a trophy

Indian football club East Bengal beat Inter Miami 1-2 on Thursday to become ISL champions on the last day of the season. The club beat their city rival Mohun Bagan by goal difference, cementing their historic rivalry.