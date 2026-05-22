In an emotional win, East Bengal ends trophy drought with first ISL victory

It was an emotional moment at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan after the final whistle blew following the title deciding match between East Bengal and Inter Kashi on Thursday, May 21, 2026.
East Bengal were crowned ISL champions in their maiden triumph in the football league, ending a 22-year trophy drought. Fans, who had rushed into the pitch to witness history and see their team lift the trophy were not just joyous but emotional, crying tears of joy.
Indian football club East Bengal beat Inter Miami 1-2 on Thursday to become ISL champions on the last day of the season. The club beat their city rival Mohun Bagan by goal difference, cementing their historic rivalry.
Mohun Bagan, who won their match against SC Delhi 2-1 needed to score six more goals to win the title, a difficult feat indeed. East Bengal ended up walking with the trophy in one of the most dramatic ISL contests, keeping Bengalis famous bangaal-ghoti debate alive.
East Bengal started on the back foot on Thursday when Kashi's Alfred Planas scored in the 14' taking the lead. But the red-yellow brigade refused to give up on a dream after coming so close. Yousseff Ezzejjari equalised in the 49th minute and East Bengal looked calm.
The crowds went wild when Mohammed Basim Rashid took the lead in the 72nd minute and Inter Kashi failed to come back. Emotions took over everywhere, for people watching from the stands and those watching from home. Celebrations ran late into the night and the streets of Kolkata was full of life.
Social media posts were painted in red and yellow hue as videos of celebrations from different parts of Bengal emerged. From young to old, everyone rejoiced the victory they had waited so long for.
"The 12-year wait is over holding Carles Quadrat. 22 years wait ended holding Oscar Brujo's hand", an emotional fan commented under East Bengal's post. "Jai Red Yellow - Jai East Bengal - We are India the best", said another.
East Bengal's Youssef Ezzejjari won the Golden Boot (most goals) and Miguel Figuera (best player) took home the Golden Ball for the 2025-26 Indian Super League. The Golden Glove (best goalkeeper) went to FC Goa's Hrithik Tiwari.
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