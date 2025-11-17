East Bengal defeats Bam Khatoon in AFC Women’s Champions League group opener

East Bengal FC opened their AFC Women’s Champions League campaign with a strong 3–1 win over Iran’s Bam Khatoon FC in their Group B opener on Monday. Goals from Shilky Hemam, Fazila Ikwaput and Resty Nanziri were key to their victory. The early win gives the side a timely boost in their push for the quarterfinals as they gear up to face defending champions Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC next.

'The Red and Golds' started sharply, going ahead in the fourth minute when two of Ikwaput’s attempts were blocked, only for the rebound to fall to Hemam, who drove a low shot from just outside the box.

AFC Women’s Champions League: East Bengal beats Bam Khatoon

