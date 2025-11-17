East Bengal defeats Bam Khatoon in AFC Women’s Champions League group opener

East Bengal FC opened their AFC Women’s Champions League campaign with a strong 3–1 win over Iran’s Bam Khatoon FC in their Group B opener on Monday. Goals from Shilky Hemam, Fazila Ikwaput and Resty Nanziri were key to their victory. The early win gives the side a timely boost in their push for the quarterfinals as they gear up to face defending champions Wuhan Jiangda Women’s FC next.
The game kicked off at high tempo, and East Bengal's fourth-minute opener came after Ikwaput’s back-to-back shots were stopped by the Bam Khatoon defence. This led Hemam to slot the loose ball into the far corner from the edge of the area. The early goal helped East Bengal dictate play for much of the first half.
Bam Khatoon had a decent effort with Sara Didar and Fatemeh Geraeli taking long-range shots that failed to trouble goalkeeper Panthoi Chanu. East Bengal extended their lead in the 32nd minute through a slick move, as Amnah Nababi played a perfectly weighted through ball to Ikwaput, who finished past keeper Raha Yazdani.
Their third goal arrived in the 87th minute when Nanziri went for a long-range effort over the keeper. East Bengal will now shift focus to their tough encounter against holders Wuhan Jiangda, before wrapping up the group stage against Uzbekistan’s Nasaf.