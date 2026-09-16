Kuchipudi exponent Veena Murthy Vijay on receiving the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and more…

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The Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar is the highest national honour for a performing artiste in India. When I learnt that I had been chosen as a recipient, my joy knew no bounds. My first thoughts were of my parents and gurus, whose blessings, guidance and unwavering faith made this journey possible. I felt that their dreams and prayers had manifested through this honour. My journey in Kuchipudi has spanned more than five decades. Over the years, the art has taught me to find fulfilment in learning, performing, teaching and preserving the tradition. Awards and recognition are important to every creative artiste as they encourage us to continue pursuing our passion. Dance became my path of sadhana, teaching me to balance the joy of artistic pursuit with the desire for external appreciation. That is why this recognition is especially meaningful.