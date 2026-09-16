Kuchipudi exponent Veena Murthy Vijay on receiving the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and more…
At 18, Veena Murthy Vijay found more than the mechanics of movement in her Kuchipudi solo — she found sadhana. That early realisation has stayed at the centre of a career spanning more than five decades, during which she has performed, taught, choreographed and worked to preserve the tradition. Now, that long engagement with the classical art form has earned her the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, India’s highest national honour in the performing arts. The Kuchipudi exponent from Bengaluru gets candid with us about her upcoming production, the award, the evolution of her relationship with dance and where she sees Kuchipudi going next.
The Kuchipudi exponent from Bengaluru gets candid with us about her upcoming production
The Sangeet Natak Akademi Award is regarded as India’s highest national honour in the performing arts. What emotions ran through you when you learnt of the recognition?
The Sangeet Natak Akademi Puraskar is the highest national honour for a performing artiste in India. When I learnt that I had been chosen as a recipient, my joy knew no bounds. My first thoughts were of my parents and gurus, whose blessings, guidance and unwavering faith made this journey possible. I felt that their dreams and prayers had manifested through this honour. My journey in Kuchipudi has spanned more than five decades. Over the years, the art has taught me to find fulfilment in learning, performing, teaching and preserving the tradition. Awards and recognition are important to every creative artiste as they encourage us to continue pursuing our passion. Dance became my path of sadhana, teaching me to balance the joy of artistic pursuit with the desire for external appreciation. That is why this recognition is especially meaningful.
Looking back at your journey as a dancer, was there a particular moment that reaffirmed your belief that dance would become your life’s purpose?
Looking back on my journey as a dancer, one defining moment came when I was just eighteen. I presented a solo performance based on a composition by Saint Tyagaraja, narrating the story of Sri Rama and the Ramayana. That performance became a profound turning point in my life. Until then, I had viewed dance primarily as an art of expression and performance. Through that experience, I realised that dance is much more than the movement of the limbs or an outward presentation. It is an inward journey — a path of self-realisation, devotion and discovering one’s true self. That moment transformed my understanding of dance completely.
How would you describe your relationship with Kuchipudi today?
Change is the only constant in any creative art form and my relationship with dance has evolved in the same way. Every time I conceive a new choreographic idea or revisit an ancient, time-honoured composition, it feels like a fresh experience. Though the composition may remain the same, my understanding, interpretation and expression deepen with every presentation. Dance is a lifelong journey of learning. With each passing year, there is not only artistic growth but also an inner transformation. The more I immerse myself in this art, the more I realise that dance is not merely a performance but a path of self-discovery and spiritual evolution.
Where do you see Kuchipudi heading over in the next decade?
Over the next decade, I see Kuchipudi continuing to evolve in its presentation while remaining firmly rooted in tradition. Modern technology can enrich the audience’s experience, but it should never compromise the soul of the art. If we preserve its values while embracing thoughtful innovation, Kuchipudi will continue to inspire younger generations and remain a vibrant, living classical tradition. Every era brings change, whether through technology, artificial intelligence or new ways of experiencing art. However, human creativity remains unique and I believe no technology can replace the essence of a living classical art form like Kuchipudi.
Are there any new productions audiences look forward to in the coming months?
My upcoming production is titled Apsara. It explores women’s emancipation through the metaphor of celestial nymphs. Traditionally, Apsaras are often perceived merely as divine maidens or beings sent to earth as a result of a curse. The production seeks to challenge this perception by asking a deeper question: Was their descent to earth truly a curse or was it a blessing that brought beauty, balance, grace and transformation to the world? Through this work, I hope to present Apsaras as symbols of feminine strength, resilience and creative energy. Apsara will be showcased at the Samanvay Arts Festival this weekend in the city.
₹950. September 19, 5 pm. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval.