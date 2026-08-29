Mayuri Upadhya’s new production traces the shared human search for meaning

A

Bhakti comes from a very personal space. In today’s times, I think we are always encouraged to live in a world of binaries; right vs wrong, us vs them, etc. We are always encouraged to choose between dichotomies. I believe that you can stand for what you believe in and yet remain open to different ideas. So this is a question I constantly ask myself: whether we can hold our convictions, our beliefs deeply and still make space for someone else’s truth? And this question began the journey of Bhakti for me. I began reading about Bhakti poets and realised that even though they came from different regions, religions, languages and faith traditions, they were all pointing towards one truth, one direction, which I think is far beyond labels. I think they were trying to remind all of us that there is a deeper consciousness connecting us all. And dance for me is the way that I choose to respond to what’s happening around the world. So it’s a coping mechanism for me. I make sense of the world through dance. Bhakti became my response to all that is happening around us.