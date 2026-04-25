Parshwanath Upadhye and Adithya PV's new bharatanatayam production explores homosexuality

“In classical dance, same-sex love is very rarely explored — if at all. It is probably the first duet performance by seasoned dancers where something like this is explored in a good way and not making fun of it the way films have so often done. The king forgets all about his kingdom and begins living in the forest with the sage. Then one day, the people of his kingdom come to bring him back and he finds himself at a crossroads to choose either his love or his duty. He finally decides to steal the idol and takes it back to the kingdom. It starts raining and everyone is happy, everyone other than the king, because he had to give up on his love,” he shares.

The performance raises questions that are not new — Indian narratives are full of folklores of miraculous, divine disruptions, but the king is not a figure of ridicule here. He is a figure of profound complexity, navigating situations that the world around him does not accept. “The sage comes to know that the king has stolen the idol and feels betrayed and cheated. So, he curses the king to become pregnant — because the king had concealed the idol around his stomach when he left. The sage tells him that the very people he did this for will laugh at him and eventually the kingdom’s citizens start mocking their monarch,” he tells us, while keeping the ending under wraps.