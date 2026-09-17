Psychedelic pop artist Peter Max passes away at 88

Iconic pop artist Peter Max, whose colourful and psychedelic imagery epitomised the optimism of the 1960s flower power movement, has died at the age of 88. Peter passed away on Monday following a battle with advanced dementia according to a statement released by his family. His instantly recognisable aesthetic defined an era, gracing everything from postage stamps to cruise ships and international sporting spectacles.

Peter Max dies aged 88: pop art icon passes away

“We will remember his extraordinary creativity, his warmth, his curiosity and the way he saw beauty and possibility everywhere,” his son Adam Max said. “His art became part of American culture, but the man behind that art — the father we knew and loved — is the person we will miss most.” Born in Berlin in 1937, Peter fled Nazi Germany with his family and lived in Shanghai, Tibet, Israel and Paris before arriving in New York as a teenager.