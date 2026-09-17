Psychedelic pop artist Peter Max passes away at 88

Iconic pop artist Peter Max, whose colourful and psychedelic imagery epitomised the optimism of the 1960s flower power movement, has died at the age of 88. Peter passed away on Monday following a battle with advanced dementia according to a statement released by his family. His instantly recognisable aesthetic defined an era, gracing everything from postage stamps to cruise ships and international sporting spectacles.
“We will remember his extraordinary creativity, his warmth, his curiosity and the way he saw beauty and possibility everywhere,” his son Adam Max said. “His art became part of American culture, but the man behind that art — the father we knew and loved — is the person we will miss most.” Born in Berlin in 1937, Peter fled Nazi Germany with his family and lived in Shanghai, Tibet, Israel and Paris before arriving in New York as a teenager.
By the late 1960s, Peter had become a household sensation. Dormitory walls and furnishings were plastered with his cosmic tableaus in bold shades of turquoise, orange and neon green. Commercial demand exploded across dozens of product lines, prompting him to briefly shut his studio in the early 1970s to reconnect with pure painting. Reflecting on his outlook, he once explained: “I see everything through rainbow eyes.” He added that his canvasses remained anchored in optimism: “The colours are strong, sometimes loud, sometimes raw and sometimes harmonious, but always powerful, and the images are always on the side of the peaceful nature.”
Beyond commercial designs, Peter served as the official artist for global events such as the Super Bowl, the World Cup and the Olympic Games. He even painted the Statue of Liberty at the White House at the invitation of first lady Nancy Reagan.
In later years, Peter faced personal controversies. His second wife Mary Max tragically passed away in 2019 following complex legal battles. While some attribute the Beatles classic Yellow Submarine to his hand, Peter undertook early consulting work before handing it to Heinz Edelmann.
Survived by Adam and his daughter Libra Astro, Peter leaves behind an indelible visual catalogue celebrating boundless joy.