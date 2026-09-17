Sri Lankan artist Pradeep Thalawatta composes on how conflict enters everyday life

Distant realities

In one work, Thalawatta uses his daughter's bedtime storybook as a surface. A silhouette —representing his daughter — is placed within the scene, while an aircraft appears elsewhere in the composition. The work brings together two very different realities — a child sleeping safely at home and the presence of aircraft associated with conflict.

Thalawatta tries to put the impact of conflict into his visual work, trying to connect and make sense of these worlds together.

For curator Rahul Kumar, this coming together of distant events and everyday experiences is an important aspect of the exhibition. In his curatorial note, he writes: “Photographs of conflict, migration, celebration, disaster, and everyday life circulate endlessly across newspapers, television screens, and digital feeds, dissolving geographical boundaries as they enter the private spaces of our homes. They are consumed alongside family photographs, children's books, advertisements, and personal archives…”

The result, Kumar suggests, is that the boundary between what people experience directly and what they encounter through images can begin to blur.

The artist uses materials that reinforce this concept of accumulated memory.

Used sandpaper collected from construction sites is an important part of several works. The material contains dust, pigment and marks left behind from its previous use. The artist notes, the sandpaper therefore already contains another “history” before he uses it.

He says, the work brings together histories that belong to others and, in doing so, creates a shared history.