Giotto’s newly restored St. Francis frescoes unveiled in Florence

A magnificent cycle of frescoes by the 14th-century Italian master Giotto has been unveiled following a meticulous four-year restoration. Depicting key moments in the life of St. Francis of Assisi, the newly vibrant artworks were revealed to the public last week in Florence’s Basilica of Santa Croce. This debut arrives just in time for the 800th anniversary of his death on October 4.

Restored Giotto frescoes unveiled in Florence basilica

Giotto, who died in 1337, is widely celebrated as the father of European painting. His artistic innovations heavily influenced the Renaissance style that followed. Painted between 1317 and 1325, these masterpieces adorn a side chapel in the basilica and have now regained their original richness. The recent conservation efforts offer fresh insights into the revolutionary techniques of the revered painter.

Emanuela Daffra, superintendent of the Opificio delle Pietre Dure, explained that the restoration stripped away layers of film and subsequent additions that had obscured Giotto’s original vision. Emanuela noted that the works now show his “profound capacity for expression.”