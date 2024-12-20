This Delhi exhibition explores the boundless horizons of blue in contemporary arts

Blue has long captured the human imagination, symbolising vastness, peace, and the boundless potential of the mind. Across cultures, from the West's medieval and Renaissance art to Indian and Far Eastern traditions, this colour has inspired generations of artists. Drawing on this universal allure, the theme Blue Horizons shapes the 2024 edition of the Harvest exhibition, offering a poetic reflection on life, art, and human aspirations.

Running from December 20, 2024, Harvest 2024 brings together an eclectic group of artists. Their works explore the juxtaposition of modern life's frenetic pace with the tranquility evoked by serene blue pools, providing a meditative yet dynamic perspective on the art world.

Historically, blue has been a defining element in art, resonating across periods and styles. In the West, it dominated during the medieval and Renaissance periods, influencing artists like Giotto, Monet, Renoir, and van Gogh. The "Blue Period" of Picasso, with melancholic masterpieces like La Vie, and Yves Klein's groundbreaking "International Klein Blue" both highlighted the depth of emotion and innovation this color can convey. Similarly, in Indian art, blue finds a profound presence in traditional and modern expressions.