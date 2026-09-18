One Mother, Many Mother Tongues explores motherhood through Indian and Italian art

Many of these works originate from remote locations and preserve artistic traditions that remain largely unseen by wider audiences. The oldest Indian sculpture is a small terracotta statuette from Harappa dating back to 2500 BC. Traversing further into the medieval period reinforces the persistent and diverse Indian iconography through Skandamata in black schist of the sixth century AD, sourced from a remote temple in Thaneshwar. Jyeshta of the Pallava dynasty is from Mathura and Indrani — made out of white marble — is a ninth-century AD piece from Baroda. Traditional ideas of mothers as nurturers contrast with a violent approach when Chamunda, a twelfthcentury goddess willing to kill to protect, juxtaposes with Botticelli’s Madonna and Child, where she sacrifices her child to protect the world.

Adding to these collections are Saptamatrikas, Yoginis, Dasa Mahavidyas and Haritis of the Kushana period from Mathura, paired with another from Andhra Pradesh to provide an alternative lens to motherhood. They modify the lens of motherhood as ogresses protecting children. “Haritis kidnapped, killed or ate babies. However, Gautama Buddha converted them to protectors of children and fertility. It shows the complexity and layered cult of motherhood, where an entity so powerful to devour life may also be transformed into a symbol of protection,” Andrea describes.