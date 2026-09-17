Studio Ghibli exhibition to open in Singapore, bringing its magical worlds to life

Studio Ghibli is set to open an exhibition in Singapore, taking visitors on an immersive journey into the enchanting world of Japanese animation. The exhibition, Story of Studio Ghibli will unfold at the Gardens by the Bay and will be open to the public from Dec 18, 2026 to Jul 4, 2027.
Gardens by the Bay is an infamous 101-hectare nature park in Singapore which features a sprawling atmosphere with futuristic architecture, giant vertical gardens, and the world's largest glass greenhouse. People from around the world come to visit this garden that brings about a surreal ambience to life. Bringing an even more interesting experience to life, the exhibition Story of Studio Ghibli here will unfold in a 3,500 sq metre space. Set to be a nirvana for anime fans, the exhibit will showcase characters from films like Spirited Away, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Howl’s Moving Castle and The Boy and the Heron.
It will be a combination of physical sets and multimedia installations which will bring alive scenes and settings from some of the beloved films. In one quiet corner, visitors might encounter the Ohmu from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, surrounded by its creepy crawlies, or imagine themselves waiting at a bus stop before hopping aboard the Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro.
In a press release, Chief executive officer of M Experience Sean Lim describing the immersive and opulent set of the exhibition said, “Through 12 recreated immersive scenes inspired by iconic Studio Ghibli films, visitors will be invited to step into the stories themselves and connect with the emotions, values and imagination that continue to resonate across cultures and generations”.
Besides the film recreations, there will be educational initiatives and learning opportunities which are currently underway.
The Story of Studio Ghibli will run from 18 December 2026 to 4 July 2027, from 10 am to 7 pm daily. Tickets are now available on Klook, the exhibition’s official ticketing partner.