Studio Ghibli exhibition to open in Singapore, bringing its magical worlds to life

Studio Ghibli is set to open an exhibition in Singapore, taking visitors on an immersive journey into the enchanting world of Japanese animation. The exhibition, Story of Studio Ghibli will unfold at the Gardens by the Bay and will be open to the public from Dec 18, 2026 to Jul 4, 2027.

All about Studio Ghibli’s magical worlds that will come alive at this new immersive exhibition in Singapore

Gardens by the Bay is an infamous 101-hectare nature park in Singapore which features a sprawling atmosphere with futuristic architecture, giant vertical gardens, and the world's largest glass greenhouse. People from around the world come to visit this garden that brings about a surreal ambience to life. Bringing an even more interesting experience to life, the exhibition Story of Studio Ghibli here will unfold in a 3,500 sq metre space. Set to be a nirvana for anime fans, the exhibit will showcase characters from films like Spirited Away, Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, Howl’s Moving Castle and The Boy and the Heron.

It will be a combination of physical sets and multimedia installations which will bring alive scenes and settings from some of the beloved films. In one quiet corner, visitors might encounter the Ohmu from Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, surrounded by its creepy crawlies, or imagine themselves waiting at a bus stop before hopping aboard the Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro.