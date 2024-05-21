Studio Ghibli receives honorary Palme d’Or at Cannes Film Festival 2024

In a historic first, the Cannes Film Festival has awarded the prestigious honorary Palme d’Or to Studio Ghibli, the legendary Japanese animation house. This marks a significant departure from tradition, as the award is typically bestowed upon individual filmmakers for their contributions to international cinema.
Studio Ghibli, a powerhouse of imaginative storytelling and breathtaking visuals, has captivated audiences for over four decades. Movies like Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, and Howl’s Moving Castle have transcended borders and languages, cementing Ghibli's place in cinematic history.
While co-founder Hayao Miyazaki, the prolific director behind many of Ghibli’s masterpieces, was unable to attend the ceremony in person, his gratitude was evident. In a video message sent to the Cannes jury, Miyazaki, known for his humble nature, said, “I don't understand any of this. But thank you.” His son, filmmaker Goro Miyazaki, proudly accepted the award on his father's behalf.
This recognition comes on the heels of another significant achievement for Studio Ghibli. Miyazaki’s most recent film, The Boy and the Heron, soared to victory at the Oscars earlier this year, bagging the Best Animated Feature award.
The Cannes Film Festival's decision to honour Studio Ghibli underscores the profound impact animation has on the cinematic landscape. Ghibli’s artistry and enduring stories have not only entertained audiences worldwide but have also pushed the boundaries of animation as a storytelling medium.