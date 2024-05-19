The stuff that Francis Ford Coppola’s dreams are made of: The director on building ‘Megalopolis’

It’s no small step but another giant leap by Coppola (85) who feels so strongly about what Megalopolis encapsulates that he has spent some four decades pursuing it. After the credits rolled at the premiere and the crowd stood applauding, Coppola grabbed the microphone to extend its message, pleading for “one human family” and “the children.”

“My dream would be that this movie could be seen on New Year’s Eve and people would — instead of saying I’m going to lose weight or I’m not going to smoke anymore or I’m not going to cheat on my wife — talk about: Is the society we’re living in the only one available?” Coppola says. “How can we make it better? And if they talk about it, they will. That’s my dream.”