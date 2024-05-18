Anindya Sengupta on the success of Oti Uttam & other projects

A

This year, two of my projects have already been released — Srijit Mukherji’s Oti Uttam and a web show on Addatimes, Preme Pora Baron. I have Abhrajit Sen’s North Kolkata’s Nostradamus, starring Suhotra Mukherjee, Ditipriya Roy, Anirban Chakrabarty, Ujaan Chatterjee and others, which is a slice-of-life project. It’s a story narrated through the eyes of Ditipriya and I who have returned to stay in North Kolkata. I have debutant director Sudipta Laha’s Karon Greece Amader Desh Na Othoba Blue Black O Transparent White, which has a ‘film within a film concept’. It’s about a filmmaker (my character) trying to make a film. There is another one called Gift, starring Sweta Mishra, who’s playing a single mother. Written and directed by the duo Rajat and Arunava, I play a guy from a rural area, who could have been a professional goalkeeper but became a fishmonger. I will also play a young police officer, an OC, Samiran Saha in Pavel’s upcoming film Paran Jaha Chay, and the character has a lot of shades. The film talks about emotions in very broad strokes and is a situational comedy.