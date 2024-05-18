Prosenjit Chatterjee-Rituparna Sengupta's 50th film 'Ajogya' trailer drops

After the milestone success of Drishtikone, Bangla cinema's evergreen duo Prosenjit-Rituparna star in their record 50th film - Ajogyo.

Like his 2023 blockbuster Ardhangini, Kaushik Ganguly’s Ajogyo is an unconventional drama on how the troubling past resurfaces to unsettle the present.

The story revolves around Raktim Majumdar (Silajit Majumder), once an ordinary banker, is now a broken stay-at-home dad, desperately seeking work. Raktim's wife, Parna, is forced to step out in this crisis, and lands a job at an investment firm. All was well, until Raktim's confidante Prosen walks into their lives. Will Prosen's friendship grant peace and security to the Majumdars, or descend the middle-class family into further chaos?

Prosenjit Chatterjee who plays Prosen in the film said, “Working with Kaushik Ganguly as the director is, in my opinion, a pleasure for every performer. Additionally, it's my third consecutive movie with Kaushik and Surinder Films. Jyeshthoputro was a highly acclaimed film and a superhit, as was Drishtikone. It will be the third, and the most memorable since Rituparna and I will be celebrating our 50th film together. It only takes place when the viewers express a desire to see us together on screen. It has been the same for years.”

Rituparna Senguta who playa Parna said, “I'm really grateful. God has been incredibly gracious to us; the audience has shown us so much affection over the years. Without the sincere love, demand, and support from our viewers, it would not have been feasible. They have my sincere gratitude and debt. Working with a filmmaker like Kaushik Ganguly is a great blessing for me. Dealing with him is a real pleasure. Even though he had a lot on his plate and had a lot of responsibilities for the picture, he never stopped smiling. How he stays so warm and joyful for everyone around him is beyond me. I hope I've lived up to his expectations as this is our third movie together. The script and Ajogyo's story are both exquisite. I think Kaushik da has given us wonderful stories throughout. This film will also touch people’s hearts.”