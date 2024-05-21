Bella Hadid dazzles in a daring sheer Saint Laurent gown at Cannes Film Festival 2024 red carpet

Bella Hadid left little to the imagination with her show-stopping appearance at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Walking the red carpet for the screening of The Apprentice, the supermodel turned heads in a daring sheer brown Saint Laurent gown.
The paparazzi captured Bella in all her glory during the photocall. The dress featured a halter neckline, a daring open back, and a sheer tulle drape artfully securing the bust. Gathered details on the torso and hips hugged her svelte figure, flowing into a sheer skirt that reached her calves. The knotted design created the illusion of the dress being tied around her, adding a touch of intricate detail.
Completing the look, Bella paired the Saint Laurent ensemble with maroon strappy heels and statement jewellery – elegant drop earrings and rings boasting yellow diamonds. Her makeup was a flawless blend of bold and subtle, featuring darkened brows, smoky eyeshadow, and winged eyeliner. Softly waved hair, parted at the side, added a touch of elegance to the overall red carpet glam.
Social media buzzed with photos of Bella's arrival in Cannes last week. The model was spotted soaking up the French Riviera sunshine in a trendy brown minidress, showcasing her effortless style.
This year’s Cannes appearance marks Bella’s return after a one-year hiatus. While she skipped the festival entirely in 2023, she graced Cannes with her presence in 2022, attending multiple red carpet events. Always a fashion trailblazer, Bella’s daring Saint Laurent choice proves once again that she knows how to command attention on the world stage.