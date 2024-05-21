Bella Hadid dazzles in a daring sheer Saint Laurent gown at Cannes Film Festival 2024 red carpet

The paparazzi captured Bella in all her glory during the photocall. The dress featured a halter neckline, a daring open back, and a sheer tulle drape artfully securing the bust. Gathered details on the torso and hips hugged her svelte figure, flowing into a sheer skirt that reached her calves. The knotted design created the illusion of the dress being tied around her, adding a touch of intricate detail.