Cannes Film Festival 2024: Ratna Pathak Shah marks her debut with self-draped saree and custom blouse

Ratna Pathak Shah made her debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival alongside her husband Naseeruddin Shah and Prateik Patil Babbar, the son of the late actress Smita Patil, to commemorate the screening of the 1976 film Manthan almost 50 years after its release.

While the two men were well dressed for the occasion as always, it was Ratna that had all the attention, with her one-of-a-kind sari and custom-made blouse. Owning the look of her yellow-colored saree and marshmallow blouse, which featured a unique slit in the middle, Ratna paired her outfit with loose hair and oxidised jewellery to complete her ethnic look.

The actress accompanied the men to the screening of Shyam Benegal’s Manthan, which was picked from the Classics section for the 77th edition of the film festival. Naseeruddin Shah described the entire event as a, “terribly emotional experience” as the screening also paid tribute to the late Smita Patil who starred in the movie.