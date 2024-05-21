Celebs

Aditi Rao Hydari gears up to slay Cannes 2024 red carpet, leaves for the French Rivera

This isn’t Aditi’s first foray into the world of Cannes. She made a dazzling debut in 2022
In frame: Aditi Rao Hydari
Get ready for a red carpet stunner! Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to captivate audiences at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. She took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a photo series before jetting off to France. In a chic white jacket, black pants, and a matching cap, she exuded confidence with the caption, “I Cannes. Wish me luck! We Cannes! #Cannes2024.” 

This isn’t Aditi’s first foray into the world of Cannes. She made a dazzling debut in 2022, followed by another stunning appearance in 2023. Fans still remember her dreamy blue Oscar De La Renta for a L’Oreal shoot, and the show-stopping ruffled, sunflower yellow gown by Michael Cinco she donned for the red carpet.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘effortless’ fashion: ‘Even with a maang tika, I must feel I woke up like this’

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Speaking about reuniting with Bhansali after Padmaavat, Aditi was quoted as saying, “He creates these stunning, immersive worlds...He pulls the best performances out of his actors. What makes Heeramandi so special is the multitude of stories, each following a unique woman. Sanjay Sir truly elevates female characters and their narratives.”

She continued, “He believes that every woman deserves queenly treatment, regardless of her background. Their stories deserve a platform, told with dignity, pride, and courage. Being part of Heeramandi and working with Sanjay Sir again was an incredible experience. I feel incredibly blessed to learn from him.”

‘Grateful that we are living in the age of Sanjay Leela Bhansali,’ says Siddarth after watching ‘Heeramandi’ starring fiance Aditi Rao Hydari

The Netflix series, exploring the lives of courtesans and their patrons in the cultural hub of Heeramandi (present-day Lahore), boasts a stellar cast alongside Aditi. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman round out the impressive ensemble.

