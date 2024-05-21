Aditi Rao Hydari gears up to slay Cannes 2024 red carpet, leaves for the French Rivera

On the work front, Aditi was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Speaking about reuniting with Bhansali after Padmaavat, Aditi was quoted as saying, “He creates these stunning, immersive worlds...He pulls the best performances out of his actors. What makes Heeramandi so special is the multitude of stories, each following a unique woman. Sanjay Sir truly elevates female characters and their narratives.”