‘Grateful that we are living in the age of Sanjay Leela Bhansali,’ says Siddarth after watching ‘Heeramandi’ starring fiance Aditi Rao Hydari

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a web series directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was recently released on Netflix and people are adoring it. Joining the team was Aditi Rao Hydari’s fiancé, Siddharth also loved the show and expressed his delight on social media.
Siddharth took to his Instagram story to share his admiration by posting a poster of Heeramandi and appreciated the series with the caption, “Acting Music Aesthetic Drama” with star emojis between each word. He also shared a note saying, “A letter of Love and Freedom told in the confines of a bygone age with images that mesmerise the heart, music, and verse that stir the soul, a work of art that would make K Asif Saab proud.” He concluded the note writing, “Love and Congratulations To the whole team.” With a star emoji. He didn’t mention anything specific about Aditi.
The series also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Richa Chadda and Sanjeeda Shaikh in lead roles.
Aditi and Siddharth recently got engaged. They broke the news on Instagram, writing, “He/She said yes! E.N.G.A.G.E.D (with a heart and halo emoji).” They reportedly met on the sets of the Telugu-language film Maha Samudram.
On the work front, Siddharth was last seen in Chithha which was a commercial success at the box office. He will next be seen in Indian 2 directed by Shankar, the film also stars Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet. He will also be seen in Test alongside R Madhavan and Nayanthara.
On the other hand, before Heeramandi, Aditi was last seen in Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. She is currently filming for Gandhi Talks.