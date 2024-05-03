Anushka Sharma makes first appearance since son's birth; styles bag worth INR 2.3 lakh for her intimate birthday dinner

Anushka Sharma , who embraced motherhood for the second time in February, went MIA from her social media handles and her fans certainly missed seeing her stunning looks. Today, their prayers have been answered as she made her first appearance since her son's birth.

The actress and her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli hosted a private dinner to mark her 36th birthday. The small celebration was attended by cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis. Additionally, chef Manu Chandra curated a special dinner menu.

Virat shared a photo of the menu card that read, "Celebrating Anushka" with Chandra's culinary venture, Lupa mentioned at the bottom. Sharing the click on his IG Story, the cricketer wrote, "Thank you, (Chef) Manu Chandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.”

Chandra shared a photo from the sit-down dinner on his Instagram as well and wrote, "Shiny happy people + good food = joy Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lots absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy happy birthday."