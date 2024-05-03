Anushka Sharma makes first appearance since son's birth; styles bag worth INR 2.3 lakh for her intimate birthday dinner

, who embraced motherhood for the second time in February, went MIA from her social media handles and her fans certainly missed seeing her stunning looks. Today, their prayers have been answered as she made her first appearance since her son's birth.
The actress and her husband, cricketer hosted a private dinner to mark her 36th birthday. The small celebration was attended by cricketers Glenn Maxwell and Faf du Plessis. Additionally, chef curated a special dinner menu.
Virat shared a photo of the menu card that read, "Celebrating Anushka" with Chandra's culinary venture, Lupa mentioned at the bottom. Sharing the click on his IG Story, the cricketer wrote, "Thank you, (Chef) Manu Chandra for an unbelievable dining experience the other night. Hands down one of the best food experiences of our lives.”
Chandra shared a photo from the sit-down dinner on his Instagram as well and wrote, "Shiny happy people + good food = joy Such a lovely evening this was, made better for this lots absolute love for the pursuit of great nosh. Happy happy birthday."
For the occasion, Anushka kept her look casual yet chic. She picked a sequined satin shirt with jeans and it was her Bottega Veneta Jody Tote worth INR 2.3 lakhs that perfectly rounded the ensemble.
Anushka Sharma, who turned 36 on May 1, was showered with heartfelt wishes by her peers on her special day. However, it was her hubby Virat's birthday post that won us all over. The RCB talisman shared a couple of unseen photos of Anushka and wished her on behalf of their kids as well.
His post read, "I would have been completely lost if I didn’t find you. Happy birthday my love. You are the light to our world world. We love you so much."
Take a look at it here:
On the work front, Anushka is currently keeping a low profile and is yet to announce a new project. The last update she offered on her film front was when she announced Chakda Express, a biographical drama on former Indian women's cricket caption, Jhulan Goswami.