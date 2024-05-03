From the ticket price to this year's theme, here's everything you need to know about Met Gala 2024

Met Gala 2024, much like its previous editions, is expected to be a fashion fiesta. The brainchild of fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert, the Met Gala back in the 1970s was touted as the ‘Party of the Year.’
Star attendees put their best fashion foot forward and eventually, the organisers put themes in place. With every new edition, a new theme is announced and guests from the realm of fashion, film and art show up at the coveted red MET stairs in outfits which script history.
Every year, the event celebrates the dresses on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and also generates funds for the museum's Costume Institute. A few days ahead of the flamboyant showcase, we list down everything you need to know about it:
Met Gala 2024 timings
The event will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York on May 06. In India, the live stream will begin at 3.30 AM on May 7.
Met Gala 2024 ticket price
Reportedly, the ticket costs INR 40 lakh (USD 50,000) and the price of the table starts at INR 2.45 crore (USD 3,00,000). Every year, the event roughly hosts 400-plus guests.
Met Gala 2024 theme
The main theme, The Garden Of Time, with the exhibition titled Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, will focus on reimagining vintage classics and bringing back styles of the 1960s.
Met Gala 2024 guest list
According to reports, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Zendaya will be hosting the event and the likes of Sam Altman, Caitlin Clarke, Elsa Pataky, Tom Holland, Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce are expected to make an appearance. Met Gala frequents, the Kardashians will also be seen in attendance. A detailed list of Indian celebs attending the event is yet to surface online. That being said, it is confirmed that beauty queens Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone will skip the gala this year.