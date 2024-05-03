From the ticket price to this year's theme, here's everything you need to know about Met Gala 2024

Met Gala 2024, much like its previous editions, is expected to be a fashion fiesta. The brainchild of fashion publicist Eleanor Lambert, the Met Gala back in the 1970s was touted as the ‘Party of the Year.’

Star attendees put their best fashion foot forward and eventually, the organisers put themes in place. With every new edition, a new theme is announced and guests from the realm of fashion, film and art show up at the coveted red MET stairs in outfits which script history.

Every year, the event celebrates the dresses on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and also generates funds for the museum's Costume Institute. A few days ahead of the flamboyant showcase, we list down everything you need to know about it: