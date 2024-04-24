Zendaya shares BTS moments from the sets of ‘Challengers’; Priyanka Chopra Jonas reacts

Actress Zendaya recently shared pictures from the sets of her new film Challengers captioning it, “Try not to judge”.

The Dune star is all set for the release of her sports drama Challengers, alongside co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor. Before the film’s premiere, on Tuesday, the actress took to her Instagram account to share a thoughtful post expressing her nervousness over this being “My first time leading a film.”

The Emmy awardee shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps and videos from the film. The post also featured a light-hearted video where her co-stars jokingly kiss a tennis racquet adorned with the wig that Zendaya wears in the film. As it was Zendaya’s debut in a leading role in the feature film, this humorous video gained attention.

Admitting her nervousness, the Euphoria actress shared her gratitude for the encouragement and the support she got from her co-stars, She also addressed them for being hilarious and extremely talented. Zendaya invited her fans to enjoy the film, while jovially asking them not to harshly judge the characters.

In the caption, she wrote, “I’m so honored that I get to do this beside these incredibly talented, brilliant (and hilarious) people and on behalf of all of us, we hope you enjoy the film and again… try not to judge the characters too much lol, but also #TeamTashi.”