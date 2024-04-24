Kriti Sanon flaunts her ‘no filter’ morning glow

It seems that the actress is out on a shoot as she shared a video with her make-up artiste as well. In the boomerang clip, the two are seen making funny faces. She wrote in the caption, “Lazzyy.”

In yet another clip, the Mimi star in seen getting ready for a shoot. In a mischievous streak, she is seen winking at the camera, which is captured in her face mirror.

On the work front, the actress is basking in the success of her last film Crew, where she was seen alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu.

Set against the backdrop of the airline industry, the film had a worldwide opening of INR 20 crore. This surpasses even Alia Bhatt's blockbuster period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. While Gangubai holds the lead domestically with an INR 10.50 crore opening, Crew is hot on its heels at INR 9.25 crore.

Kriti is currently busy shooting for Do Patti. The film also stars Kajol and Shaheer Sheikh. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the mystery thriller tells a captivating story set in the hills of north India.