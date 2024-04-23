Actress Aparna Das shares 'golden moments' from her haldi ceremony

Malayalam actress Aparna Das, best known Dada, is all set to get married to Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol. The duo will tie the knot on April 24 and are currently busy with their pre-wedding festivities.
Earlier this evening, Aparna shared a couple of glimpses of her haldi ceremony and they are simply heartwarming. The actress can be seen posing with her family and their fun candid moments are certainly frame-worthy.
In one of the photos, we spotted Aparna in a gorgeous sari in shades of red and yellow and in another one, she can be seen clad in turmeric paste from head-to-toe.
Sharing the clicks, the actress wrote, "Golden moments, captured in turmeric bliss." She further added, "In a world of colours, let love shine the brightest."
As per media reports, Aparna and Deepak will tie the knot at Thevarcad Convention Centre in Vadakkancherry in Kerala. The ceremony is scheduled to take place between 11 am and 12 noon and reportedly, their friends from the industry will be seen in attendance.
Speaking of Aparna's work front, the actress debuted the industry with satirical comedy film Njan Prakashan. The 2018 film was directed by Sathyan Anthikad who cast her after watching one of her TikTok videos.
She has also worked in Tamil and Telugu films. She shared the screen with actors Vijay and Pooja Hedge in the 2022 release Beast.
As for Deepak Parambol, the actor was recently in the news when his survival thriller, Manjummel Boys, one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films, became India’s official entry to the 2024 Academy Awards.