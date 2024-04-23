Actress Aparna Das shares 'golden moments' from her haldi ceremony

Malayalam actress Aparna Das, best known Dada, is all set to get married to Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol. The duo will tie the knot on April 24 and are currently busy with their pre-wedding festivities.

Earlier this evening, Aparna shared a couple of glimpses of her haldi ceremony and they are simply heartwarming. The actress can be seen posing with her family and their fun candid moments are certainly frame-worthy.

In one of the photos, we spotted Aparna in a gorgeous sari in shades of red and yellow and in another one, she can be seen clad in turmeric paste from head-to-toe.

Sharing the clicks, the actress wrote, "Golden moments, captured in turmeric bliss." She further added, "In a world of colours, let love shine the brightest."