Aditi Rao Hydari’s ‘effortless’ fashion: ‘Even with a maang tika, I must feel I woke up like this’

She went on to say, “When I started in 2011-12, that time I didn’t care, but after a few years it became a burden for me that I have to look glamourous, wear heels, put on makeup. But I was always like I don't want to do all these things. I used to say that I will do this on screen but not in real life.”

“But in the last 4-5 years I feel like I am what I am, I am who I am. I will sit for an interview without makeup, with my hair all tied up. I feel my heart has to connect to you. And if this connects everything else works. Fashion, face, skin everything else also falls into place. And, I think fashion should be effortless. There shouldn't be any burden. Maybe some people will like it, some will not. If you feel good, then do it," shared Aditi, who is most recently seen as Bibbojaan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

If she follow any Gen-Z trends? Aditi said she doesn’t know about any trends but wears whatever she feels like.