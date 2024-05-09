Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ becomes the most-watched Indian show on Netflix

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest TV series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, has become the most-watched Indian show on the OTT platform Netflix. With an ensemble cast featuring the likes of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Heeramandi captivated audiences worldwide, becoming the most-viewed Indian series within a week of its release.
Critics and viewers alike have been enraptured by the series’ lavish production values and grandeur, propelling it to secure a prestigious spot on the Top 10 charts across 43 countries. In the realm of non-English TV, this period drama has asserted its dominance, claiming the second position with unparalleled finesse.
Heeramandi has not only captivated millions of hearts but also shattered records, amassing a staggering 4.5 million views and clocking in an impressive 33 million hours of cumulative viewership. Surpassing contenders like The Great Indian Kapil Show, which debuted at a respectable third position with 2.5 million views, Heeramandi has solidified its status as a force to be reckoned with in the digital arena.
For Sanjay, Heeramandi marks a significant foray into the realm of OTT. Set against the backdrop of the pre-independence era, spanning the tumultuous years between 1920 and 1940, Heeramandi depicts the clash between the courtesans of Heeramandi and the colonial officials of the British Raj. Amidst this backdrop of societal upheaval, the series delves into the complex lives of its characters, unravelling tales of rivalry, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of freedom.