Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi’ becomes the most-watched Indian show on Netflix

For Sanjay, Heeramandi marks a significant foray into the realm of OTT. Set against the backdrop of the pre-independence era, spanning the tumultuous years between 1920 and 1940, Heeramandi depicts the clash between the courtesans of Heeramandi and the colonial officials of the British Raj. Amidst this backdrop of societal upheaval, the series delves into the complex lives of its characters, unravelling tales of rivalry, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of freedom.