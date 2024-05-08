Heeramandi actress Sanjeeda Shaikh says playing Waheeda in the show was 'challenging but fun'

Sanjeeda is one of Bhansali’s most complicated characters, a tawaif who is betrayed by humans and fate alike, makes peace with life to be part of a larger cause.

Talking about the same, she said, "Waheeda was a pretty challenging character to embody. Sanjay sir has crafted this very complicated but well-rounded character. She has so many layers to her, it’s almost like she exists at odds with her own self most times. It’s hard to explain what’s exactly going on in her head but if you observe closely and if my performance resonates the way I intended, then I think the audience will be able to get a grasp of what she feels like."