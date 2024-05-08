Shilpa Shetty embarks on a spiritual journey, visits Kamakhya Mandir

Actor Shilpa Shetty paid a visit to the famed Kamakhya Mandir recently and shared glimpses of her visit with her fans through Instagram stories. She had been on a visit with her mother to the temple.

Kamakhya Temple is located in the Kamarupa region of Assam, Guwahati across the banks of the Brahmaputra region. According to mythology, Kamakhya is a Shakti Peetha formed at the spot where Sati’s womb fell. It is one of the most revered spots of the country and tourists often come here in huge numbers to pay their respects to the Goddess of fertility.