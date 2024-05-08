Shilpa Shetty embarks on a spiritual journey, visits Kamakhya Mandir

Actor Shilpa Shetty paid a visit to the famed Kamakhya Mandir recently and shared glimpses of her visit with her fans through Instagram stories. She had been on a visit with her mother to the temple.
Kamakhya Temple is located in the Kamarupa region of Assam, Guwahati across the banks of the Brahmaputra region. According to mythology, Kamakhya is a Shakti Peetha formed at the spot where Sati’s womb fell. It is one of the most revered spots of the country and tourists often come here in huge numbers to pay their respects to the Goddess of fertility.
In the first photograph she can be seen wearing a beautiful yellow floral embroidered suit. The red chaddor of the puja and prayer tilaks depict that the photograph may have been taken after the puja had been done.
She is accompanied by her mother and few others and the backdrop for the photo is the mandir itself. Tagging Kamakhya Mandir she captions it “Jai Mata Di”.
The second photograph appears to be a selfie with her mother Sunanda Shetty taken inside the plane where both the actor and her mother look gorgeous and resplendent in their Indian attires. The actor tags her mother in the photo along with mentioning her as “#momboss” and “#travelpartners”.
Shilpa has her principles deeply rooted in the culture and heritage of the country and keeps on visiting various temples. Not only does she visits them, often her children Viaan and Samisha also accompany her to various places of religious and heritage importance.