Alia Bhatt beats Kendall and Kylie Jenner to become the 'most visible attendee’ at Met Gala 2024

Alia Bhatt stunning in a Sabyasachi sari that looks Indian Bridgerton coded was definitely not on our 2024 radar but here we are and we are not disappointed. The Indian actress, with her second Met Gala outing yesterday, established global dominance and if one needs proof, then you must check out the latest report by Lefty.

As per the data shared by the influencer marketing platform, our girl Alia beat Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner to become the most visible attendee at Met Gala 2024. While the Raazi actress holds the first spot, Kendall and Kylie bagged the second and third positions respectively.

Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Jennifer Lopez are some other names that featured in the list but it is Alia’s name on the top that has left the netizens joyous. Not just the Indian actress, couturier Sabyasachi has also been touted as the most visible designer at Met Gala 2024.