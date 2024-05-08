Sonam Kapoor wishes her 'anchor' Anand Ahuja as the duo completes 6 years of marital bliss

Sonam Kapoor and her hubby, businessman Anand Ahuja celebrate their sixth anniversary today and to mark the occasion, the actress penned the sweetest note on Instagram.

Sonam shared a bunch of unseen photos with Anand with a heartwarming caption that reads, "To the love of my life. My everything , Happy Anniversary. Your unconditional love and support is my anchor and safe place. Getting married to you was the best decision of my life. We live in heaven. I love you more than I can express."

The actress also mentioned #everydayphenomenal towards the end of her caption. For the unversed, when Sonam got married to Anand, the duo used this wedding hashtag while sharing all their photos.

Coming to the post, it featured some clicks of the couple flaunting their fashion best and in two of photos, the duo was seen posing with their little one Vayu.

In the comment section, Anand quipped that he is not in favour of the photo carousel as it captures him at his candid best. His comment reads, "Sona! This photo selection is not my most favourable! … love you."

Take a look at the post here: