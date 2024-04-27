Sonam Kapoor opens up about her post-pregnancy weight gain; says, ‘I gained 32 kilos…initially, I was traumatised’

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor recently shared her experience of dealing with weight gain after the birth of her son, Vayu. She revealed feeling “traumatized” by the 32-kilo weight gain during her pregnancy but was too consumed with her baby to focus on weight loss.
Speaking on a podcast, Sonam discussed the adjustments she made to her choices after becoming a mother. She expressed, “I gained 32 kilos. Honestly, initially, I was traumatised. You are so obsessed with your baby, you are really not thinking about working out, eating right. It took me a year and a half. I took it really slow; you have to be slow because you have to adjust to the new you.”
The Neerja actor emphasised how a woman’s life undergoes significant changes post-pregnancy. Despite grappling with weight gain, Sonam highlighted the importance of self-acceptance. She shared, “Everything in your life changes. Your relationship with yourself changes, with your husband it changes, everything changes. You are never going to feel the same about your body. I have always accepted myself for who I am and I was like I need to accept this version of myself.”
Earlier this year, Sonam celebrated her progress by sharing a post-workout photo, proudly announcing a 20-kilo weight loss. In another Instagram post, she reflected on her journey, expressing gratitude for her body’s resilience without resorting to extreme diets or intense workouts.
Married to entrepreneur Anand Ahuja, Sonam welcomed her son Vayu in August 2022. Her journey highlights the challenges and joys of motherhood, emphasizing the importance of self-care and acceptance.