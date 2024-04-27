These kurtas are made for Indian summers

As the mercury rises, the timeless kurta emerges as a summer staple in wardrobes across genders. Blending comfort with elegance, kurtas offer a versatile solution to beat the heat in style. This article explores how this traditional attire has evolved to meet contemporary fashion needs, showcasing its adaptability among both men and women. From breezy cottons to minimalist prints, discover how kurtas are being reimagined by these fashion labels to keep you cool and stylish this season.
Each kurta from Amaaré is a labour of love — a love of craft and heritage, of modernity and innovation, of family and individuality. And they deserve top-drawer status in your wardrobe this season. Featured here is Tabwa Shield Kurta Set. It is inspired by tribal warriors and their protective shields. Made on georgette, it has pleats, and pintucks in different directions.
Priced at INR 33,900.
Abraham & Thakore reiterates the belief that real luxury lies in specially crafted products in limited numbers. Featured here is a Silk Cotton Cutwork Long Kurta, which is indescribably stylish in refreshing coral, crafted from silk-cotton texture, detailed with large cutwork circles on a soft cotton voile base. Handcrafted with love and specially created for your everyday clothing needs.
Priced at INR 14,900.
Also, featured is Tussar Checks Long Kurta which is breathable, comfortable and effortless and will see you through this summer
Priced at INR 17,900.
Tasva reflects a signature style, that of combining traditional aesthetics with modern design. A delightful surprise for the man who has always wished for Indian wear that is classy and comfortable at the same time. Ensembles from this brand spell glamour and style, even while they stick to traditional silhouettes and crafts. Featured here is a Navy Kurta Set with drape panels in front — a contemporary version of a classic kurta set. The kurta has a draped front, creating the impression of volume. The aligarhi bottoms are matched to the kurta and creates a streamlined silhouette. Wear this with tan mojaris and accessories to make the best impression.
Priced at INR 5,999.
With a fully open front placket, this Shirt Style Kurta Set With Pocket Detail from Tasva is both contemporary and effortlessly stylish. The slim-fit silhouette enhances your frame, while the comfortable fabric ensures easy wear. Pair it with tan sandals or mules for a look that exudes urban sophistication.
Priced at INR 4,999.
Fabindia kurtas need no introduction as they are a year-round staple for both men and women. They are high on comfort and style.
Featured here is Orange Silk Pintuck Slim Fit Long Kurta. Crafted from luxurious silk and featuring exquisite pintuck detailing, this kurta is perfect for embracing tradition in style.
Priced at INR 2,750.
Indulge in the luxurious comfort with this Green Silk Woven Slim Fit Long Kurta. Crafted with silk, this kurta exudes sophistication and charm, perfect for any special occasion.
Priced at INR 4,999.
This exquisite piece — Yellow Cotton Chikankari Slim Fit Long Kurta – is an exquisite piece featuring intricate Chikankari embroidery, adding a touch of elegance to your wardrobe.
Priced at INR 2,699.