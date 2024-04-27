These kurtas are made for Indian summers

Tasva reflects a signature style, that of combining traditional aesthetics with modern design. A delightful surprise for the man who has always wished for Indian wear that is classy and comfortable at the same time. Ensembles from this brand spell glamour and style, even while they stick to traditional silhouettes and crafts. Featured here is a Navy Kurta Set with drape panels in front — a contemporary version of a classic kurta set. The kurta has a draped front, creating the impression of volume. The aligarhi bottoms are matched to the kurta and creates a streamlined silhouette. Wear this with tan mojaris and accessories to make the best impression.

Priced at INR 5,999.

With a fully open front placket, this Shirt Style Kurta Set With Pocket Detail from Tasva is both contemporary and effortlessly stylish. The slim-fit silhouette enhances your frame, while the comfortable fabric ensures easy wear. Pair it with tan sandals or mules for a look that exudes urban sophistication.

Priced at INR 4,999.