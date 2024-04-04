Sonam Kapoor stuns in a chic black and white polka dot dress by Richard Quinn

Sonam Kapoor continues to reign supreme in the style arena, effortlessly transitioning from one stunning look to another. Just days after captivating fans in soft pastels, she’s back with a dramatic black and white polka dot masterpiece.
On Wednesday, Sonam took to Instagram to promote a children's book, sharing a series of photos where fashion took centre stage. The caption read, “Step into the rhythm of the jungle...So stoked to launch this delightful book introducing kids to the rich tapestry of Indian music!”
The dress was a vision of chic sophistication. Crafted from luxurious black fabric, it was adorned with a playful white polka dot pattern that adds a touch of whimsy. Power shoulders and a flattering straight fit create a strong silhouette, while the maxi hem adds a touch of elegance. This fusion of bold and feminine perfectly complements the book's theme of music and discovery.
This captivating piece hails from Richard Quinn’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, showcased at London Fashion Week. Sonam, with the help of her stylist sister Rhea Kapoor, expertly accessorised the dress with diamond studs, a sleek black Dior mini bag, and classic black pumps, ensuring a cohesive and polished look.
Her makeup mirrored the dress’s perfect balance. Silver eyeshadow and winged eyeliner added a touch of drama, while rosy blush and a hint of highlighter kept things fresh and youthful. A classic pink lipstick completed the look.
Hairstylist Namrata Soni added the finishing touch with a sleek, middle-parted bun adorned with a chic black bow. This elegant hairstyle not only complemented the dress but also echoed the playful polka dots, creating a sense of delightful harmony.